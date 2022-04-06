I found myself wearing them almost daily thanks to a perfect storm of conditions. First, it was the height of the late-summer quarantine of 2021, and I was also on maternity leave. Social interactions were limited to my husband, my newborn, and a lone cashier at my local grocery store. The stretchy construction was kind to my post-partum body, and the generous flared hem made the endless laps around my apartment feel a little more catwalk-y and put-together. I banished any qualms about the pants feeling out of step with my vibe by styling them with pieces already in my wardrobe, like crisp button-downs, oversized wool sweaters, and sky-blue Wallabees I’d recently acquired on eBay. As fall went on, I wore them out of my house more and more, paired with striped tunics and oversized t-shirts. The pants are now an integral part of my wardrobe.