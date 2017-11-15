Feel that chill in the air? Winter is coming, meaning it'll soon be time to bundle up till we can't bundle up anymore and enjoy all the cold-weather activities the season has to offer. And while there are many, our easy favorite is getting away with friends for a little après-adventure fun.
Since packing is never quite our strong suit (unless we're talking overpacking), we teamed up with Burton Girls to round up 10 cozy, practical, and, of course, cute essentials that are instant add-to-suitcases. Between classic plaid flannels, puffy parkas, and colorful knit beanies, these lounge-worthy layers will power you through every cabin-weekend excursion, from lift-hopping to sipping a hot toddy by the fire. Now all you have to remember to pack is your travel read.