This Season’s Biggest Jewelry Trends Include Unexpected Takes On Throwback Styles

This winter, we’re eyeing jewelry trends that can work for any (virtual) occasion, whether it be a Zoom meeting, date, or family holiday call — all of which call for a smattering of accoutrements. After all, just because we’ve gone digital doesn’t mean we shouldn’t wear our favorite baubles. A small but mighty outfit-amplifier, a sparkly tennis bracelet or a pearl necklace (Styles, again) can turn any outfit from everyday to statement-making. And with so many buzzworthy jewelry trends on the rise this season, there’s no shortage of options for you to choose from — especially now that the holiday season is here.
On our list of the biggest jewelry trends this season are kitschy add-ons like belly chains à la Lily-Rose Depp, classics like pearls and tennis bracelets, and of course, statement-making pieces that’ll stand out via FaceTime. Out with the dainty necklaces and stacking rings of yesteryear — we now need jewelry that people can see, no matter how unstable our internet connection is.
Ahead, click through six of our favorite jewelry trends of the season.
