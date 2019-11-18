According to the calendar, winter is not quite here yet — but it's definitely on its way. Of course, the shift in seasons has its upsides (cozy slippers, red wine, and glitter nail polish, to name a few) but one commonality we all seem to struggle with come December is how to wear our hair, considering variables like windchill and ever-present sweater static.
While both a golden-blonde highlight and a fresh trim are quick cures for hair fatigue, this season's trendiest hair looks are actually all in the DIY style, like a piece-y low chignon topped with a velvet headband or just a new way to work the blowdryer.
For proof, we asked the pros to break down their predictions for the four simple hairstyles that will be everywhere this winter, ahead.