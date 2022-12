Have you begun to fluff up your winter coats and line up your boots by the door? Not only have temperatures finally started to dip, Daylight Savings is in effect, and the days are decidedly shorter and colder. Bummer, we know. But, the news isn't all bad — at least from a fashion perspective. Now is the perfect time to dig out those vital, cold-weather accessories like winter gloves from the nether regions of your closet. (Or perhaps it's time to invest in new ones.) After all, going outdoors glove-free is soon-to-be risky business — if you haven't already felt the icy coldness against your hands.