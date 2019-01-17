This Coverall Has A 300+ Person Waitlist

You never really want something until you can't have it, right? So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
What allows more mobility than a dress and offers as much utility as a full body cargo short? If you guessed coveralls, you’re correct. They’re a one-piece-wonder that solves all of your lazy day dressing woes. The fit can be not-so wonderful, however, with too-short torsos or to- tight shoulders, and finding one that’s just right for your body can be a journey. That's why we're trusting Wildfang's workwear coverall to point us in the right direction.
The brand's coverall is en route to being sold out for the third time in a few weeks. It comes in three colors: olive, pink, and navy. They're seriously soft, as proven by the 400 units sold since the coverall first launched. The coveralls come equipped with so many pockets your keys may get a little lost, as well a hammer loop (yes, a hammer loop!). The waitlist is currently 324 people deep, so you're not the only one with your eyes on it.
