Harley Viera-Newton On Her Most Unexpected Collab Yet (& BTW, We Have A Discount)

Another Fashion Month has come and gone, and while we may be eyeing Prada’s hot-off-the-runway sheer dresses, your furry friend is likely salivating over Wild One’s latest drop: A red-hot collaboration with designer and DJ Harley Viera-Newton.
The multi-hyphenate’s namesake label (which launched in 2016) is perhaps best known for its whimsical prints and femme silhouettes, which feature soft-girl faves like bows, ruffles, and prim silhouettes. Today, the brand is teaming up with cult-favorite pet lifestyle brand Wild One on brand-new walk kits featuring signature HVN motifs. “Over at HVN we are real pet lovers, a passion we often express through our conversational prints,” Harley Viera-Newton tells Refinery29. “Living in Los Angeles, I prioritize an early morning walk before work so that I can start my day with as many dog interactions as possible — it was during this routine that I began to dream about this product.”
However, this isn’t the brand’s first foray into pet goods; over the holidays, a limited run of cherry-printed pet beds sold like hotcakes, which signaled fashion-loving pups’ (fine, their obliging parents') appetite for more. ”When I met with Wild One to discuss the project, we found our design aesthetic and love of print and color really aligned,” she explains. “It was such a natural fit.”
Keep reading as Viera-Newton walks us through the entire Wild One x HVN collection, and if you’re ready to hit “add to cart,” use promo code REFINERY at checkout to take 15% off your entire order until October 5.
While dog-sized HVN frocks aren't part of the mix (who knows, maybe one day!), Wild One x HVN features three print colorways for every pup personality: There's the tropical-inspired Palm Trees for the dog that's always on vacay mode, Cherries for cheeky breeds who love a hint of '90s flair, and Bows, for the sweet and sassy doggos. "I wanted to make sure there was a print offering for every pet and pet owner," Viera-Newton tells us. "I kept different pet breeds and cities specifically in mind while finalizing the designs: The cherry print is a HVN staple, and I think it's a really timeless pattern. The palm trees came to mind because of those neighborhood walks — seeing all the dogs with the Californian landscape behind them brings me so much joy! The bows are my favorite because there’s a sweetness to the pink ribbon, but set against the black background it can also come across as quite spunky."
At $98 (or $83.30 with our promo code!), you get the full Collar Walk Kit, which includes a collar, leash, and matching poop bag holder. (Items are not available à la carte at this time, and are exclusive to wildone.com.) Plus, if your love for matching your dog truly knows no bounds, we know of a really cool designer that knows a thing or too about prints...
