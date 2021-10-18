The Most Stylish Bag I Own Is Now A Wild One Dog Carrier

After adopting my dog, Miso, almost a year ago, I quickly grew accustomed to bringing him with me...everywhere. Being the compact and easily portable pup he is, I thought to invest in a proper carrier bag for toting him around — that is, until cool-dog brand Wild One offered to send me its latest and greatest drop: The Everyday Carrier (for pups) and matching Treat Pouch (for their humans). The new duo doesn't just look stylishly on par with trendy athleisurewear bag brands, but it's also sustainably made with recycled knit fibers derived from water bottles. With both of those very appealing traits in mind, I was more than game to give both pieces an IRL spin. Read on to discover how Wild One's Everyday Carrier and Treat Pouch fared when Miso and I took them for a spin around town.
We're proud owners of Wild One's fan-favorite Travel Carrier, and have breezed through TSA on several occasions with my fur baby chillaxin' inside his portable home. However, the main draw of the Everyday Carrier is that — as the name suggests — it's a sleek way to tote your pup on the go. The design is not bulky at all and is roomy enough for pups up to 20 pounds. (For reference, Miso is ten pounds.) It comes in three colors: black, lilac, and the gorgeous terracotta pictured here.
In addition to making you the chicest pair at the dog park, the carrier's many pockets allow you to keep essentials like your phone, wallet, and keys (and the most essential, your dog) accessible without any extra bulk. (I also tossed a book in there, but if you're working with more pup, you may not have the room. Other features, like a machine-washable padded mat and thick, wide shoulder straps and top handle, make it a comfortable experience for dog and dog parents. But arguably the most genius design element is one that's nearly invisible: the top zipper is guarded by a thin layer of fabric to ensure that you don't snag your dog's illustrious mane mid-zip. This unfortunate incident actually happened to me once at an airport with an unnamed Amazon-brand carrier, and the painful shriek that Miso uttered was not a sound I realized dogs could even make. Womp.
Next up, is Wild One's first-ever bag for dog parents: The Treat Pouch. Available in the same three colors as the carrier above, it's a streamlined bag that can be worn as a crossbody or on your hips, fanny-pack style. It gives pup parents (and dog walkers) a hands-free receptacle for treats and small belongings. The pouch is small and pretty flat, but I was able to comfortably fit my wallet, phone, keys, lip balm, and hand sanitizer inside. It's made from the same 100% recycled polyester knit as the carrier, which has the durable, woven texture of Rothy's shoes.
One thing that makes this bag extra-special (and Fido-friendly) is the hidden compartment for poop bags that feed out of one end of the bag for easy access. Since Miso has Wild One leashes that have matching poop bag holders, I actually used this pocket to feed my headphone cord through. (It worked great for this purpose, TBH.)
At $150 for the carrier and $40 for the pouch, cheaper options are available. But for the quality, design, and eco-conscious footprint, I think Wild One's latest has absolutely hit it out of the park. (Miso agrees, BTW.) While Miso and I were lucky to get gifted bags to try, I'm already planning on buying these as holiday presents to fellow dog mamas I know — they're that good.
If you love a deal (and who doesn't?), Wild One has just-launched bundles with the new goods to stretch your coin to the max: There's the Treat Pouch Kit, which gets you the treat pouch plus a bag of treats for just $43 (that's $3 more than the bag à la carte), in addition to collar and harness walk kits that allow your pup to be fully decked-out in Wild One from tip to tail. And if you're curious about other Wild One products, shop some of Miso's favorites below.
