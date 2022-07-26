Story from Fashion

A White Suit Is The Ultimate Summer Look

Vivien Lee
There's nothing else like a crisp white suit. So clean. So fresh. It's a classy set you never know when you might need. Afternoon tea with the ladies. Work attire for a professional event. A spontaneous engagement dinner. Not to mention, the flawless combo is perfect for courthouse weddings. These days, more and more brides are opting for a sleek white two-piece instead of a dress even for more traditional ceremonies. One thing is for sure; white suits aren't going anywhere for summer. The best part? You can repurpose the outfit for another occasion.
Furthermore, we don't discriminate regarding all the splendors of pearly white suits. They come in all shapes, cuts, and styles. Yes, you have your classic white pantsuit that's coastal grandma-approved. But you can also find ones with upgraded modern fits and silhouettes in breezy, clean-cut styles, glittery skirt suits, and even luxe sets with funky floral appliques. The list goes on and on, and we got you covered. (Just note most sets come individually, so you can mix and match or buy only the jacket or flared pants you were searching for.) Explore the wonders of all the different white suits, ahead. 
Le Suit Plus Size Side-Slit Skirt Suit, $240, $139.99

Shop This
Le Suit
Plus Size Side-slit Skirt Suit
$139.99$240.00
Macy's

Banana Republic Cutaway Suit Blazer, $129.99, $103.99 & Avery Straight Pant, $79.99, $55.99

Shop This
Banana Republic
Cutaway Suit Blazer
$103.99$129.99
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic
Avery Straight Pant
$55.99
Banana Republic Factory

Gentle Herd Tailored Linen-Cotton Layered Blazer, $99 & Cotton-Linen Tailored Trousers, $89

Shop This
Gentle Herd
Tailored Linen-cotton Layered Blazer
$99.00
Gentle Herd
Gentle Herd
Cotton-linen Tailored Trousers
$89.00
Gentle Herd

ASOS Luxe Suit Jacket With 3D Floral Sleeve, $110 & Suit Flare Pants In White, $85

Shop This
ASOS
Suit Jacket With 3d Floral Sleeve
$85.00
ASOS
ASOS
Suit Flare Pants
$85.00
ASOS

Zara Oversized Linen Blend Blazer, $149 & Low Rise Linen Blend Pants $89.90

Shop This
Zara
Oversized Linen Blend Blazer
$149.00
Zara
Zara
Low Rise Linen Blend Pants
$89.90
Zara

River Island White Sequin Longline Blazer, $165 & White Sequin Mini Skirt, $84

Shop This
River Island
White Sequin Longline Blazer
$165.00
River Island
River Island
White Sequin Mini Skirt
$84.00
River Island

Reformation Kinsale Set, $488

Shop This
Reformation
Kinsale Set
$488.00
Reformation

Good American Unisex Blazer, $159 & Wide Leg Trousers, $159

Shop This
Good American
Unisex Blazer
$159.00
Nordstrom
Good American
Wide Leg Trousers
$159.00
Nordstrom
