Channel The White Lotus Season 2 With These High-End Vacation Looks

Unless you’ve been living off the grid for the last couple of years (kudos if you have), then you’ve definitely heard all of the buzz surrounding The White Lotus. The popular HBO Max show departed Hawaii for the Mediterranean in the second season , following guests, hotel employees, and locals — and how their wild lives intertwine during their stays at The White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. And as much as the stunning seaside and countryside landscapes are a vision, the characters' vacation wardrobes play just as big of a part in making the show a marvel to watch.