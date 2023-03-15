Cashmere Scarves & Sweaters For 20% Off With An R29 Exclusive Code? Yes, Please!

"I've always heard how soft White + Warren's cashmere items are, but I never had the chance to see for myself. But I was skeptical: How great could another cashmere accessory be? However, I'm coming to you today to say it's true. Before I even looked at the tag of my leaf green scarf, my first impression grazing over the cashmere knit was that it was so cozy and unbelievably soft. The best part is that the scarf comes in my favorite style: the wide enough kind to wrap around you and make you feel like a cuddly burrito. The lightweight scarf is also the perfect medium for these iffy transitional months. Since the weather is still chilly in New York, I'll be using this scarf religiously until the sun comes out to play." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer