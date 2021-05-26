Anthropologie’s Newest Size-Inclusive Summer Collab Is Here

Anthropologie has been tearing up the body-positive dance floor in 2021; continuing to expand its range of in-house plus-friendly styles and launching its first-ever size-inclusive collab with designer Peter Som. Now, the chic retailer has done it again with its latest launch created in partnership with WHIT designer Whitney Pozgay. WHIT TWO is an Anthropologie-exclusive clothing collection of summery styles (starting at $78) that feature classic-yet-playful prints, easy-breezy silhouettes, and, of course, inclusive sizes (ranging from XS-3X). "My goal with WHIT has always been to create an inclusive brand. We set out to make optimistic apparel that feels sophisticated and easy to wear every day. It feels like a natural evolution to develop a more comprehensive size range, and we have been hearing this from customers as well. We are thrilled to be partnering with Anthropologie for our WHIT TWO label to expand into both plus and petites," Pozgay explains.
Since successfully launching plus-size offerings in 2019, Anthropologie has continued to seek out future exclusive designer collaborations and potential partnerships. "Our customer loves the unique fashion we offer and that we provide her with the same fashion styling we do in our standard line. We see many more exciting assortments in the future," said Anu Narayanan, Anthropologie's Chief Merchant. WHIT TWO, along with other inclusive collaborations, will hopefully continue to be one of many movements towards filling the gap for plus-sized and marginalized folks in the fashion space.
We combed through the entire WHIT TWO collection on Anthropologie to pick out a few perfect pieces for the rising temps ahead — and for all those post-vaccine beach vacations we're so excited about. Below, peep our favorites and check out the full collection here. Who knows, maybe you'll find your new summer uniform hiding in there.
