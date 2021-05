Anthropologie’s Newest Size-Inclusive Summer Collab Is Here

Since successfully launching plus-size offerings in 2019, Anthropologie has continued to seek out future exclusive designer collaborations and potential partnerships. "Our customer loves the unique fashion we offer and that we provide her with the same fashion styling we do in our standard line. We see many more exciting assortments in the future," said Anu Narayanan, Anthropologie's Chief Merchant. WHIT TWO, along with other inclusive collaborations , will hopefully continue to be one of many movements towards filling the gap for plus-sized and marginalized folks in the fashion space.