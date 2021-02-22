Peter Som’s Size-Inclusive Anthropologie Collab Is *Heart Eyes*

When it comes to having fun with colors and patterns, fashion legend Peter Som definitely plays around. The Chinese-American designer is no stranger to wielding bold graphics and kinetic prints in all of his pieces — an energy that is more than delivered upon in Som's recently launched collection at Anthropologie. Although this isn't the first partnership between the two (Som and Anthro date back to 2013), it is the first of its kind in a series of size-inclusive collaborations that the retailer plans on releasing over the next year. Peter Som x Anthropologie was designed with Greece's "crisp yet rugged beauty" and "elegance of a casual seaside frolic" in mind. This takes on the fashion form of nine wanderlust-inspired pieces that are available in sizes ranging from 00P to 26W.
After taking a look through the spring-forward styles, I was immediately drawn to the Theodora Wide-Leg Pants and the Naxos Striped Tunic Dress. Like everything else in the collection, each thoughtfully designed piece exudes an effortless-vacation vibe that we could all use a dose of right now amidst this gnarly stuck-at-home winter. There's everything from breezy pants washed in vibrant stripes to voluminous dresses or ruffly skirts drenched in fresh florals and flowy shorts stamped with bright blue tiles — each a uniquely Peter Som print that's exclusive to Anthropologie. When creating the line, Som felt a sense of ease and comfort that he worked into each of his designs. “A partnership with Anthro is like coming home — I’ve had such fun working with the team on our collections. Really, we just get each other. Print, pattern, color – happy clothes – is what I love to do, and it’s what Anthro does better than anyone else,” Som explained in a press release. Peep a few of my personal favorites below or click on over to shop the full Peter Som x Anthropologie collection here.
