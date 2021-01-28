Serena Williams & Away’s Unlikely Collab Gave Us Wanderlust

From lengthy summer road trips to safe flights home over the holidays or romantic weekend jaunts, Away luggage has become a trusted staple when packing for any escape. Although there are still many travel restrictions in place, the ever-popular suitcase-and-beyond brand just launched a surprising new collection with sports-legend Serena Williams. The unexpected collab was designed to conjure up images of and inspiration for the places and people we've been yearning to see over the past socially distanced year. Imagine the clear blue waters of Cabo, the scent of your mother's kitchen, or the miles of green grass covering a sunny mountainside, all channeled into a vibrant coral, luminous periwinkle, or crisp aqua suitcase. Much like the rest of the world, Williams' travel has been significantly stifled — but, her collection with Away signifies kicking off the new year with a fresh perspective and excitement for all future journies on the horizon.
This collab effortlessly translates across her life on the road and at home as a companion, tennis star, and mother. "Travel has always been a huge part of my life and I’m always looking for ways to make the experience more seamless," Williams says, "I fell in love with Away long before we decided to become partners, so I’m really excited to bring my design aesthetic to an already wonderful product. I also love that this collection will hopefully inspire people to get excited about their future travels. Like many people, I’ve been dreaming of the world opening back up, and this collection is already inspiring me to plan some new adventures when it’s safe."
Available now, the Away x Serena Williams collection features a line of suitcases, bags, and accessories designed with svelte-functional features and a custom print to reflect Williams' unparalleled sense of style. The new launch includes Away cult-favorites (The Kid’s Carry-On, Packing Cubes, and The Pet Carrier) along with several new silhouettes (The Convertible Backpack Tote and The Jewelry Sleeve).
