Serena Williams & Away’s Unlikely Collab Gave Us Wanderlust

From lengthy summer road trips to safe flights home over the holidays or romantic weekend jaunts , Away luggage has become a trusted staple when packing for any escape. Although there are still many travel restrictions in place, the ever-popular suitcase-and-beyond brand just launched a surprising new collection with sports-legend Serena Williams . The unexpected collab was designed to conjure up images of and inspiration for the places and people we've been yearning to see over the past socially distanced year. Imagine the clear blue waters of Cabo, the scent of your mother's kitchen, or the miles of green grass covering a sunny mountainside, all channeled into a vibrant coral, luminous periwinkle, or crisp aqua suitcase. Much like the rest of the world, Williams' travel has been significantly stifled — but, her collection with Away signifies kicking off the new year with a fresh perspective and excitement for all future journies on the horizon.