Nordstrom x WILDFANG Challenge Gender Stereotypes With Size-Inclusive Collection

Each piece was crafted with a wide variety of shapes and sizes in mind — making it possible for body-diverse customers to mix and match the offerings within the full range of styles offered. “We are challenging the idea that women have to dress a certain way, act a certain way or have a certain type of job. We are working hard to make the industry more inclusive with every element of our partnership with Nordstrom,” said Emma Mcilroy, CEO and co-founder of WILDFANG in a press release.