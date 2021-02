Nordstrom Celebrates Black Creativity With A New Pop-In Shop

Curated by five Black creatives working in different facets of fashion, the pop-in (part of Nordstrom’s “ New Concepts ” series, spearheaded by Sam Lobbhan, the store’s SVP of designer brands) features both men's and women’s collections — 25 of which will be new to Nordstrom. Designer Beth Birkett , creative director Harris Elliott , stylist Matthew Henson , stylist Marcus Paul , and fashion editor Azza Yousif put their heads together to select a group of brands that celebrate Black fashion and beauty. “The opportunity to be able to uplift and collaborate with designers and brands that are a part of my community and bring them all into Nordstrom with me is what it’s about,” explained Birkett, whose line of beauty, apparel, and accessories ( Bephie’s Beauty Supply ) is part of the shop. “I also wanted to make pieces that focus on loungewear because, real talk, that’s what we're all doing right now.” Some other standout brands included Andre Walker , luxury knitwear label Sansovino 6 , and Wales Bonner