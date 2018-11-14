8 Crystal Shops To Browse When Your Collection Needs Expanding

Among a certain set of spiritual enthusiasts, healing crystals are hot right now — so hot, Instagram influencers are adding them to their water. If you're not on the rose quartz bandwagon yet but would like to be, finding where to get the best (and most ethically sourced) stones can be overwhelming. And, considering how comforting and meaningful crystals can be, it's important to get yours from a trusted shop.
The problem is that the array of online crystal retailers is wide-ranging. Some simply list hundreds of varieties of stones available for purchase without even providing descriptions of their energetic properties. That might not be intimidating for a seasoned crystal user, but that shopping experience is downright overwhelming for newcomer.
On the other hand, there are shops that truly serve and inform their customers. These sites usually feature curated selections and customizable stone sets, and have knowledgeable, mindful founders behind them. Here, we've selected eight of those standout retailers. Read on to find your new favorite store to browse.