The Crystals You Need For A Dreamier Bedroom — & How To Use Them

That crystal might look great on your nightstand, but it can do a lot more than just look pretty. As you might already know, every variety of healing crystal is believed to possess a different type of energy, and quite a few can help us unwind before bed. But, you can't just grab one at random, leave it to collect dust on a faraway shelf, and expect it to lull you into a deep slumber. Selecting a stone to keep in your bedroom, with the goal of improving your quality of sleep, requires a little more conscientiousness and care than that. In fact, according to Heather Askinosie, cofounder of Energy Muse and author of Crystal Muse , picking out your crystal of choice is only the first step. Read on for more tips on how you can use crystals for dreamier nights.