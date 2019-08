Is This Once Groundbreaking Sexuality Scale Still Relevant In 2019?

Additionally, the Kinsey scale is designed to map attraction to two genders, meaning it doesn’t include space for people outside the binary, such as non-binary, genderqueer , and agender folks. “The Kinsey scale is not only invalidating of the holistic bi+sexual experience, but it falsely assumes that gender is a binary,” LeClaire says. “I identify as non-binary, and I’m attracted to all a/genders. Asking me to identify if I'm more attracted to my own gender or the opposite gender simply doesn't work." They ask, "So where do I, and so many other trans and gender-nonconforming folks fit on the Kinsey scale? I’m not sure that we do. I think it's time for a new way to conceptualize gender, and I think it starts by letting people define it for themselves.”