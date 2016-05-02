Among the top concerns of bi men I talked to were the idea of the “competition” their partners had expressed concern that they might face. “I haven’t had anything but positive reaction from partners. By positive I mean they don’t care that I’m bi”, says Jonathan, 30. “But I found that their main concern wasn’t that I would be guaranteed to cheat, but that if I ever did it would be someone of the 'opposite gender' to themselves... someone that they couldn’t compete with.”



Julia, who dated a bisexual man when she was 19, remembers going through similar worries: “I was really young at the time so I guess I think I felt a bit like I had to impress him more… as if I was up against more competition. As if I had to assert the good bits of my femininity ‘just in case’. I think that says more about me maybe having been a bit insecure rather than anything to do with him, though.”



In the job market, there are lots of worries faced by bi men that relate back to a significant part of your identity being misunderstood. “The questions that are always on my mind when talking about my sexuality at work concern authenticity – am I seen as a “proper” member of the LGBT community? Am I seen as less bisexual now because my partner is a woman?” says Dominic, a bisexual man who works at LGBTQ organisation Stonewall UK.



“While I’m comfortable being out at Stonewall, in past jobs I have been concerned that people would equate bisexuality with hyper-sexuality and hedonism. I was concerned that I would not be taken as seriously as a professional, and for those reasons I have never previously been out at work.”



It’s not all horrible news though: the times are changing. “In the 1980s and 90s bisexual men were generally only represented in the media as evil predators”, says Meg-John. “In the 2000s bi invisibility was common. Research was published – and widely publicised – which claimed that bisexual men were 'gay, straight, or lying'. However, in the last decade the researchers re-visited that study and found that there certainly are men who are bisexual.”

