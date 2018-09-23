Why These #BiVisibilityDay Tweets Are So Important

Today is #BiVisibilityDay, a celebration of the bisexual community that's been held on the 23rd of September every year since 1999. As its name suggests, the day's purpose is to improve awareness of a section of the LGBTQ community that's too often been dismissed and misunderstood.
Bi-erasure and biphobia exist both inside and outside of the LGBTQ community. Over the years I've heard plenty of gay people recycle the tired old "bi today, gay tomorrow" line, which perpetuates the damaging and inaccurate trope that bisexuality is "just a phase".
And let's not forget one of Sex and the City's most cringe-inducing lines: Carrie's ignorant quip that being bi is a "layover on the way to Gaytown". Eugh – thankfully Woke Charlotte has corrected that one.
In an insightful blog post for #BiVisibility Day, Stonewall's George Alabaster writes that "the assumptions about bi people are also gendered".
He explains: "Bi women are more likely to be viewed as ‘actually straight’, their sexual orientation merely a performance to attract straight men, whereas bi men are frequently seen as going through a ‘phase’ on the way to coming out as gay."
In the spirit of increasing understanding of what it actually means to be bisexual, many bi folks are busting myths about their sexuality on Twitter today.
Singer Kehlani, who identifies as bi, tweeted: "sexuality has never seemed black & white, it’s a spectrum, often times finding what u feel you most identify with takes patience and in the case of our society, a lot of confidence. happy bi-visibility day, i hope you feel seen today and everyday."
Others are tweeting using the #BiVisibilityDay hashtag. Check out a selection of their empowering and enlightening messages below.
Helpful reminders on #BiVisibilityDay:— ella dawson (@brosandprose) September 23, 2018
Dating mostly men doesn't delegitimize your queerness.
Taking longer to realize you're attracted to women doesn't make you less bi, it means you grew up in a culture where heterosexuality is the default.
Bisexuality isn’t a phase or an indecision to choose, bisexuality is valid and bisexual people deserve your acknowledgement and respect ❤️ #BiVisibilityDay— Calum McSwiggan (@CalumMcSwiggan) September 23, 2018
Hey hey, it's #BiVisibilityDay ?— Thal (@thalestral) September 23, 2018
A reminder:
✨ you can be bi and non-binary
✨ you can be bi and trans
✨ you can be bi and ace
✨ you can be bi and aro
I am bi not because of or despite my relationships.
I am bi because I am attracted to two or more genders.
? I am bi ? pic.twitter.com/JxhEiZqJiO
happy #BiVisibilityDay ???— human em (@GREEKTRGEDY) September 23, 2018
bi people aren’t:
• confused
• in a phase
• picking sides when in couples
• fake
• doing it for male attention
bi people are:
• valid
• real
• deserving of respect and love
Being happily married to a man for 16 years does not make me straight.— Elayne (@ElayneIsMe) September 23, 2018
Happy #BiVisibilityDay
bi and visible #BiVisibilityDay pic.twitter.com/SeKmUlI9kx— read world trigger (@messybi) September 23, 2018
#BiVisibilityDay hi im bi AND trans and i’m so tired of erasure. bi people exist and are just as much LGBT as the LG and T pic.twitter.com/O4BRrwM5uC— ??MICK?? (@rosebrews) September 23, 2018
It’s #BiVisibilityDay & @_personals_ ran my personal on instagrammmm ?— tem✨ (@twilkeyway) September 23, 2018
This bisexual girl is feeling seeen today ✨ pic.twitter.com/bDDCE4WhBV
Happy #BiVisibilityDay to everyone who identifies as bisexual. Let's hope you too are feeling seen today, and indeed, every other day.
