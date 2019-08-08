Why Sexologist Alfred Kinsey's Once Groundbreaking Scale Is Deeply Flawed

View this post on Instagram

Ever wanted to better understand your sexual orientation? In the 40s & 50s, Alfred Kinsey lead a pioneering study in human sexuality. Kinsey found that human sexuality doesn't occur in binaries, but on a scale: 0 = exclusively heterosexual to 6 = exclusively homosexual. And what Kinsey found (even at a conservative time in the 1940s) was that very few people actually identify as a 0 or as a 6! Sexuality is fluid! For most people, sexual orientation may seem simple on the surface. But many people question their sexual orientation at some point. Research has shown that sexual behavior, feelings, and thoughts towards the same or opposite sex are not always consistent across time. It may seem outdated, and of course doesn't address all orientations, but at the time it was pioneering in understand and identifying that sexuality is fluid