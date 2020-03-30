Meet The Drobe: A Smart Fashion Purchase For Now & Later

Here's a theory: there are two types of people when it comes to how we work from home. There's the type that's up early, teeth brushed, and pants (yes, actual pants!) on before the caffeine hits. Then there's the rest of us: those who only change out of our comfy pajamas when there's a Zoom meeting on the calendar. Even though we're all about the lazy excellence of a matching sweatsuit, we've found ourselves shifting our fashion focus to another article of minimum-effort attire that'll actually appeal to both sets of WFH-ers.
Introducing the drobe — a name (that we just made up, TBH) for a garment with big potential. It's a robe-type piece that's perfectly suited for the indoors but can double as a dress if and when you need it to. Think Zsa Zsa Gabor levels of glam but Snuggie levels of comfort. But we're not talking about fluffy bathrobes here (although that's one piece of loungewear everyone can get behind). Think more of the flowy type that cascades into the perfect silhouette when fastened at the waist. If your robe's got enough coverage along with a motif that deserves to be appreciated, go ahead and add a pair of chunky mules to the ensemble and call it a dress. You may be concerned about a more secure closure for outdoor wear, but that's nothing a slip, tank, or a little dab of fabric tape can't fix. The look is sleek, simple, and easy-to-wear for clocking in that couch time, joining friends for a cyber cocktail, and then joining them IRL when the time finally comes.
Ahead, we've rounded up a selection of drobes that'll carry you through this period of self-isolation while reserving its spot in your outside outfit rotation too. And if you're not ready to dive right into this daring trend, we've included a few robes that function well as cardigans, coatigans, and oversized tops too. So stay stylish, stay inside, and if you're going to shop, buy something that'll last long after quarantine.
