Wet For Her’s Queer-Friendly Sex Toys Are Up To 60% Off For Valentine’s Day

The last lesbian-sex toy essential out there: a good harness. When you're about to get down to it, the last thing you want to be dealing with is figuring out the bells and whistles of tightening confusing straps, making sure things stay in place, etc. Luckily, all of Wet For Hers' harnesses are simple as pulling them on like your usual panties and placing your chosen toy through the easy-to-load 'O' ring. I'm partial to full butt coverage, so I was thrilled to see a brief option that ranges from sizes XS to 5XL, to include a wide range of body shapes and sizes (which suits my partner and me perfectly). They're also soft, stretchy, and ultra-comfortable — the 95% cotton/5% spandex fabric blend makes them breathable enough when things get sweaty, too (because sex is a real workout!). Lastly, they're compatible with all dildos sold at Wet For Her, but also any dildos that range from 1-1.75" wide, so there's no pressure to buy a matching one if you already have a favorite.



Along with briefs, the harnesses are also available in boxer, boy cut, and jock-strap styles, as well and packer-specific styles. We stan.