Welcome To Refinery29’s First-Ever Acne Week!

If you clicked on this article, I'm willing to bet (and I'm not a betting gal) that you've experienced acne at some point in your life. After all, acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S. (affecting up to 50 million Americans annually, according to the AAD). So, why does it still feel like when we get a massive zit, we're the only ones, quite frankly, dealing with this shit? Well, welcome to our first (but hopefully not last) Acne Week, where we're going to get real about pimples, p.acnes, products, and perceptions around breakouts.
To anyone who thinks that acne is only skin deep, I hope the stories you'll see this week will help clear that up. The truth is that acne can have a very real effect in terms of how we move about the world and the way we feel about ourselves — I know it has on me.
From tried-and-true products that our editors rely on to keep their complexions clear to what it's like to work in beauty and have persistent acne, we hope this curated lineup empowers you with the knowledge to take care of your face and the kindness to meet your skin no matter where it's at.
