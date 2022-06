Welcome To Refinery29’s First-Ever Acne Week!

If you clicked on this article, I'm willing to bet (and I'm not a betting gal) that you've experienced acne at some point in your life. After all, acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S. (affecting up to 50 million Americans annually, according to the AAD ). So, why does it still feel like when we get a massive zit , we're the only ones, quite frankly, dealing with this shit? Well, welcome to our first (but hopefully not last) Acne Week , where we're going to get real about pimples, p.acnes, products, and perceptions around breakouts.