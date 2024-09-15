Your Horoscope This Week: September 15 To 21

Virgo, this final week of your birthday season is likely to be the most stimulating yet. This is because of the Pisces lunar eclipse occurring on September 17 in your sector of partnership and marriage. You may go through an unexpected relationship shift this week. For some Virgos, this could look like a breakup. If it occurs, it’s likely to be painful and for some of you, unforeseen. But eclipses create changes that are meant to occur. So try to accept rather than resisting. For other Virgos, this eclipse could lead to an engagement, a proposal, a wedding or some other significant lifestyle change tied to an intimate partner. If that’s the case for you and you feel excited about it, accept this blessing without looking over your shoulder assuming it’s all going to go wrong.