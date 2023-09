Libra Season Is Here To Start Your Rebrand

"We're able to witness all of the effort we've put in over the past six months and start to see some of the seeds or intentions we planted at the beginning of year begin to bloom," says Stephanie Campos , astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year . "This can be a powerful time to readjust our efforts and energy into relationships and projects that feel aligned and reciprocal. Libra season also has us focusing on the important relationships and connections in our lives. We also may feel called to experiment with our style and personal aesthetic. This is your cosmic green light for a rebrand!" Back-to-school energy doesn't just have to be for those who are actually going back to school — bring that same energy into your wardrobe and the ways you express yourself.