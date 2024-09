The New Moon In Virgo Is A Chance To Clear Out Your Emotional Closet

The new moon in Virgo helps us purify our minds and hearts and leads us to find our most authentic selves. This could mean that we’re detoxing our lives of physical or emotional clutter, manifesting in letting go of toxic situations to bring in better and healthier dynamics. Since Mercury retroshade is in full gear until September 11, it’ll be hard to get things moving and we might doubt ourselves. Believing in ourselves and our goals isn't going to be easy. We are the ones who hold the key to ensuring that our dreams take flight. No matter how old you are, leading with the heart and not overthinking is imperative. That way, we’ll be ready to take on whatever comes our way.