New moon, who dis? It's the most magical time of the month. That's right, the new moon is here! So set your intentions and start manifesting your visions because the Leo new moon will make your dreams come true. Plus, it’ll add a touch of positivity and passion to our lives.
Astrologically, a new moon occurs when the sun and moon unite in the sky and connect by zodiac sign. Technically, this happens when the moon comes between the sun and the Earth, and its shadow side faces our planet. That's why we cannot see the moon at this time. Since it marks the beginning of the lunar phases, we can begin to get our monthly aspirations in motion.
Like all things in life, the zodiac sign Leo has a dark side that they rarely hide. Leos are known to be obsessed with fame, acclaim, popularity and themselves. They can assert themselves, with a highly intense demeanor, and can roar rather than speaking with chill vibes and calm tones. They are desirous of the limelight and always want attention at all costs. However, it's hard to stay mad at the lion because they have a tenderness that makes our hearts melt. This sentiment is shown through generosity and compassion towards those they love.
On a good day, the fearless lion soaks up the sun and uses its power to help others. Leos demand respect and honor for their kindness to their friends and brood, so no deed is done without reciprocation. Leos show their regalness through inspiring creativity and helping others succeed. Even though they mostly put themselves first, the lion will serve those with potential and talent. The cachet of being besties with the “in” group is essential to their being, as it can raise their social standing to higher levels.
The new moon is exaggerating all of Leo's qualities. With Mars and Jupiter in Gemini in play, we must let our passions out and make bold moves to attain our goals in extreme ways. It wouldn't be a new moon in Leo if we didn't accelerate on the theatrics. The only foreseeable issue is that Saturn, who's retrograde in Pisces, is making a minor frustration to the new moon, causing frustrations to be amplified, resulting from our intentions not happening as fast as we’d like. As the saying goes, “Good things come to those who wait.” Don't rush the process. It’ll happen. Give your hopes time to grow.
Venus’s entrance into Virgo on August 4 will make us want to foolproof our lives. In case you missed the memo, nothing is ever perfect so roll up your sleeves and lean into the messiness. It’ll be refreshing to embrace this side of your personality. Indulge in whatever life brings and throws at you. Get dirty! Be wild!
Mercury retrograde begins the next day so it's important to consider putting your new moon energy into completing tasks, mending fences with those you've had issues with, allowing yourself to be carefree and in the moment, opening your heart to others or leaning into a creative venture.
Whatever you put your energy into, try to lead with your heart. The Leo new moon on August 4 is the time to embrace the good and the bad, the sweet and the sour, and find a middle ground between these extremities. Although Jupiter makes our emotions and situations more fierce, the new moon allows us to own our feelings. We shouldn't deny the way we think and should roll with it. If there is anything you've been meaning to say to those you care about, let them know how you feel during the new moon. If the intention is kind, you should speak from your heart. Now is not the moment to hold back but to be brave and real.
Jupiter is bringing us luck, prosperity and abundance. Our lives will be enriched as a result. Overall, the vibes are terrific, meaning we are guaranteed a fortunate day if we play our cards right. Stay in your lane to ensure you have a wonderful time. If you can do something nice for others and yourself — go for it. After all, we deserve it. Expand your horizons. Fly to new heights.