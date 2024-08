Venus In Virgo Is Here To Heighten Our Fantasies

When Venus glides into Virgo on August 4, we may find we want the perfect relationship and refuse to settle for second best. We’ll come to see by the end of this transit on August 29 that there is no such thing as an ideal partnership. We get to make our own rules and connect with those who make us feel seen and heard. Those who appreciate our kindness and efforts will have the opportunity to radiate in our presence. Although Venus in Virgo is patient and humble, we should not put up with scrubs or accept crumbs. Someone who plays mental gymnastics with us must be put on ice and left on read . Don’t let anyone’s actions affect the way you feel about yourself.