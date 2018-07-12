8 Waterproof Drugstore Buys That Won't Come Off In The Pool

Most of us have learned the hard way that makeup and water don't mix. (Has anyone else ever lost an eyebrow after a dip in the pool? Just me?) Of course, we could skip foundation or mascara for activities involving water, but sometimes we just feel like wearing lipstick to the beach — and having it last through a sweaty volleyball sesh or a quick dunk in the ocean. Who's to judge?
That's where waterproof makeup comes in. Not only do the formulas repel, well, water, they also withstand heat, humidity, and sweat, meaning you can rely on them to stay on your face whether you're lounging poolside or playing Marco Polo.
Still, waterproof makeup has its pitfalls, namely that it can be damn hard to remove. (Thankfully, the beauty industry has not let us down where powerful makeup removers are concerned.) Ahead, we've rounded up the best products that check all the boxes: affordable, effective, and not a total nightmare to take off.