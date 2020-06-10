Netflix’s Reality Z Was Inspired By Another Zombie Invasion Across The Pond

For anyone unfamiliar with the show, Big Brother places a number of contestants in a house for an extended period of time, cutting off their connection to the outside world with the potential of winning a large cash prize. The isolated nature of the popular reality series comes in handy for the premise of Dead Set; the housemates' separation from the public essentially keeps them out of the loop of disastrous current events and renders them unprepared for the danger that awaits them just outside of their front door.