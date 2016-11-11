Ignorance is bliss, especially for the latest cast of Big Brother. When the crew learned of Donald Trump's election — on Thursday, two days after the rest of the nation — they were just as shellshocked, according to TV.com.
Host Julie Chen broke the news to the reality TV contestants, telling them that Trump will be the next president of the United States.
"Julie, you're joking," Big Brother star Shelby said. "What the fuck happened while we were in here?"
Another, Jason, was equally incredulous: "Gay people, where were you?" he said. "Minorities, where were you? Can we just stay in here for the next four years?"
Indeed: Some of them would literally rather stay in the Big Brother house than spend a day in Donald Trump's America.
See the cast's full reaction, below.
The #BBOTT Houseguests react to the results of the 2016 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/wWd6ZS9HSx— BBOverTheTop (@BBOverTheTop) November 11, 2016
