Scared Of The Puffer? Try These Instead

It's no secret that we love the puffer jacket. When the sporty style came back in fashion last year, we rejoiced. Finally, our super-warm, borderline-frumpy coats became viable options for everyday wear — not just for wrapping up our sick bodies on the way to the pharmacy. But, while we gladly profess our love for the puffer, we also admit that for some of us, it's a better idea in theory than in practice.
If you're one of those people, don't worry: that doesn't mean getting cozy is completely out of the question. You may just need to ease your way into the trend. Luckily, other quilted members of the puffer family are also in style (read: purses, skirts, even pants) — so, whether or not you will ever go full-on duvet cover, the picks ahead will help you get pretty damn close. Click through for 16 pieces that will give your outfit the
pop puff it's been waiting for.
