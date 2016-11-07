For Winter Coats This Year, The Snuggle Is Real

Connie Wang
In a woman's entire wardrobe, her winter coat might be one of the most high-stakes purchases she ever makes. They've got to tick off a load of boxes — Is it actually warm? Does it look good? Will I still like it in five years? — mostly because winter coats cost a lot of money. And unless you've got a Scrooge McDuck vault of gold coins, most women only own one or two substantial ones. But there's one factor that oftentimes trumps every other consideration: How much does this coat make you want to snuggle up, hunker down, and just take a nap in the middle of the sales floor?
Advertisement
These types of coats have experienced degrees of acceptability throughout history, and we're just entering a pro-snuggle era that matches the Norma Kamali sleeping bag coats of the '80s, the hip-hop puffers of the '90s. This time around, coats are utilitarian and unisex — sporty even — but full of glamor as well. Traditional sporting brands like Patagonia and Northface have been doing this silhouette forever (and are recently experimenting with fun colorways and patterns), and heritage designer labels have come out with their own versions. Wear it off-the-shoulder and open a la Balenciaga's puffer-cum-opera-coat, or fully inflated with peg-leg jeans in a human-pumpkin sort of way.
Speaking of pumpkins, we thought there was no better place to celebrate these sculptural coats than in the most quintessentially fall place nearby: The Philip Johnson Glass House in Connecticut, where Yayoi Kusama's floating Narcissus Garden and enormous steel PUMPKIN are currently housed. Said Yayoi, "In Japanese, a ‘pumpkin head’ is an ignorant [person], but for me, I am charmed by its shape, form, and lack of pretension.”
Hear, hear. Ahead, we celebrate the coats of the season that give good snuggle.
Photographed by Kathy Lo.
Lacoste coat; Alpha Industries M-65 Defender Liner, $85, available at Alpha Industries; Phelan skirt; MSGM boots.

Artwork: Yayoi Kusama, Narcissus Garden.
A full-length sleeping-bag-style coat might be too aggressive for certain winter days, so a convertible version is great for climates that regularly switch between Antarctic to just-plain-Arctic.
Photographed by Kathy Lo.
Marques Almeida coat; Kenzo coat; Ariana Boussard-Reifel earrings.
.
Photographed by Kathy Lo.
Marques Almeida coat; Kenzo coat; Katie Gallagher leggings; DKNY Aden Work Boot, $498, available at DKNY; Ariana Boussard-Reifel earrings.
One of our favorite tricks to capitalize on the exaggerated shapes of coats is to layer up. A classic puffer gives this ruffled Kenzo number some extra drama.
Advertisement
Photographed by Kathy Lo.
Patagonia Men's Grade VII Down Parka, $899, available at Patagonia; ASOS Ultimate Padded Jacket, $97.80, available at ASOS; DKNY Lace Up Maxi Skirt, $419, available at DKNY; Hue Essential Seamless Leggings, $18, available at HUE; Acne Studios Musubi Shopper, $1800, available at Acne Studios; MSGM boots.
Pro tip: Shop the men's section. This men's Patagonia jacket has an oversize cut and long-length sleeves that are (probably unintentionally) on-trend.
Photographed by Kathy Lo.
Norma Kamali coat; DKNY pants; 3.1 Phillip Lim sandals; Wolford Individual 10 Socks, $25, available at Wolford.

Earrings in header image: Leigh Miller Sterling Silver Drip Earrings, $500, available at Leigh Miller.
Here's an homage to the original: Normal Kamali first created her signature coat from the sleeping bag she slept in after her divorce.
Photographed by Kathy Lo.
Rag & Bone Billow Jacket, $1,295, available at Rag & Bone; Moncler pants; AGL patent leather boots.

Artwork: Yayoi Kusama, Narcissus Garden.
There are some great examples of brands giving old classic coat shapes a bit of a twist. Here, rag & bone updates the flight bomber with a longer torso and lacing up the side.
Photographed by Kathy Lo.
MSGM puffer; Leg Avenue Diamond Fishnet Pantyhose, $9, available at Leg Avenue; Closer by Wwake earrings; Rag & Bone Sanne Bordeaux Patent Boots, $750, available at Rag & Bone; Mark Cross Grace Mini Box, $2,195, available at Mark Cross.
MSGM's oversized spots will make you as recognizable as a Kusama original.
Photographed by Kathy Lo.
DKNY puffer scarf; Stella McCartney jacket; Stella McCartney Cutout Melange Wool-Blend Tunic, $1,100, available at Net-A-Porter; Stella McCartney Arianna Asymmetric Pleated Wool-Crepe Skirt, $1,280, available at Net-A-Porter; Wolford tights.

Artwork: Yayoi Kusama, Pumpkin.
.
Photographed by Kathy Lo.
DKNY puffer scarf; Stella McCartney Mietta Hooded Quilted Shell Jacket, $1,885, available at Net-A-Porter; Stella McCartney Cutout Melange Wool-Blend Tunic, $1,100, available at Net-A-Porter; Stella McCartney Arianna Asymmetric Pleated Wool-Crepe Skirt, $1,280, available at Net-A-Porter; Wolford tights.

Artwork: Yayoi Kusama, Pumpkin.
The snuggle vibes don't end at just coats. Puffer scarves, mittens, and vests can also help you amp up the volume.
Advertisement
Winter Puffer Jackets For Women Creative Styles Colors
written by Connie Wang
Modeled by Jazzelle at New York Models; Styled by Emily Holland; Makeup And Hair by Grace Ahn using MAC; Photographed by Kathy Lo.

More from Trends