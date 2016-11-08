For Winter Coats This Year, The Snuggle Is Real

In a woman's entire wardrobe, her winter coat might be one of the most high-stakes purchases she ever makes. They've got to tick off a load of boxes — Is it actually warm? Does it look good? Will I still like it in five years? — mostly because winter coats cost a lot of money. And unless you've got a Scrooge McDuck vault of gold coins, most women only own one or two substantial ones. But there's one factor that oftentimes trumps every other consideration: How much does this coat make you want to snuggle up, hunker down, and just take a nap in the middle of the sales floor?

