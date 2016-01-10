Get These Fast-Selling Sunglasses While You Still Can

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
When someone tells us they're in need of a new pair of glasses, the first brand we often recommend is Warby Parker. Considering just how difficult it can be to find frames that check all the boxes (fit right, are comfortable, affordable, and mesh well with your personal style), Warby Parker's options somehow do it all.
But there's always that one pair of glasses everyone is trying to get their hands on. And this season, the M.V.P. is the Chamberlain, a frame equipped with — get this — tinted clip-on lenses. Since it's not every day you come across a glasses-sunglasses hybrid like this, we're betting it's the out-of-the-box aesthetic that has caused them to sell like crazy. Plus, they offer 100% UV protection (hello, sun protection), an anti-scratch coating (much-needed), a carrying case for the clips (so organized!), and ring in at under $200. They really can't be beat, especially when you're essentially getting two pairs for the cost of one.
The only caveat? They're limited-edition, meaning when they're gone, they're gone for good. So click through to make moves on these now (just think of the GIF potential!). And if they're wiped clean by the time you're reading this, we've provided some similar options for your shade-shopping pleasure.
