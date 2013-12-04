What do you see here? If you said, "Our new favorite collaboration," then you've hit the nail on the head. That's right — our go-to eyewear retailer Warby Parker just teamed up with celeb stylist, writer, and editor Leith Clark. The result? Perfection.
Inspired by some of their favorite rad individualists (e.g., writer and actress Zoe Kazan, shot in the line by photographer Pamela Hanson) and Clark's eye for vintage, this capsule collection of five specs features everything from sexy cat-eyes to nerdy-chic Wayfarer-esque frames. And, the best part? In true Warby Parker form, for every pair of glasses sold, a set is distributed to someone in need. Bonus: A percentage of each sale will go to Girl Up, a United Nations campaign that provides life-changing opportunities for girls around the world. So, click through to shop each style. Snag one for yourself — and maybe for everyone on your gift list, too. Just saying.