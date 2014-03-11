Outlandish statement accessories let you have a fleeting fling outside your sartorial comfort zone. But, they tend to get shelved fairly quickly as trends cycle out. Then, there’s that great wallet that comes once in a blue moon and sticks with you for many a season to come — this isn't just a spring fling, it's your great (year-round, at least) love.
From the perfect red card case to a bubblegum pink moto wallet with rad, chunky zippers, to a black leather wallet with gold octopi painted on it, we've searched near and far for the best billfolds around. Ahead: 16 killer cash carriers worth committing to.