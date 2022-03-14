How is the fit?

Quite frankly, I prefer my sweats baggy, long, and cozy. But, my legs did take a liking to the cropped, slender yet loose fit of these pants. I mean, they're called joggers for a reason — and that bottom elastic cuff clung to my ankle very nicely. The cling is essential because too many a jogger has hiked up to my shins after a few steps. These did not. And, the waist! I love the waistband so much — it doesn't constrict, but hugs and creates a cute ruffle effect around my stomach without embossing my skin with drawstring marks.



How is the feel?

Everyone, please give me your undivided attention: the silkiness and airiness of the DreamKnit™ fabric need to be studied. I mention this because in my hand the joggers are soft, but nothing I've never felt before. But when I put them on? How do I say that the recycled polyester fabric feels like a Build-A-Bear's heart, the smooth white rubber toe-tip of a fresh pair of Converse, and a waterfall of cotton candy combined without sounding dramatic?



On a more concrete note: the joggers are thin, but not see-through and optimal for movement, but not necessarily exercise. They're also wonderfully stretchy and I wear them with no fear of ripping or snagging.



Where would you wear these?

I would definitely wear them on a hike, to the store, or the post office. They are perfect for those inbetweener exercise activities like going for a walk, a quick bike ride, or maybe even a yoga class. You'll also find me sleeping in them and wearing them around my apartment 24/7. I recommend!