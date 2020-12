16 Vintage Fashion Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

If you’re not sold on the idea, thinking that your fashion gifts will look outdated, remember how cyclical trends are. Fashion from the ‘80s and ‘90s are just as popular now as they were 40 years ago. Think tiny shoulder bags, leather blazers , high-waisted jeans, and square-toe boots . Rather than buying remakes of these retro items, with vintage, you can buy the real thing — probably for a quarter of the price — and keep your contribution to climate change to a minimum this holiday season.