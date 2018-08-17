It’s Not Too Late To Grab These Fall-Flexible Summer Dresses

Though we want to keep the ease of throwing on a dress going through fall, not every frock we've been wearing this summer is going to make the cut. So, if you're still itching to buy a few new pieces before temperatures start to drop, you've got to be strategic: Focus on ones you can easily wear solo now, but can layer over a T-shirt or turtleneck in a couple of months. Certain styles — think wrap dresses, slips, and pinafores — actually have year-round styling potential. What it all comes down to is finding the right combination.
Ahead, we've rounded up 17 dresses that'll take you from the August sweat to the October cool. They may be simple in silhouette, but that's also what makes them multifunctional. And when it comes to print and texture, they're anything but basic. Now bring on the layering. Er, maybe not just yet.