It’s Not Too Late To Grab These Fall-Flexible Summer Dresses

Though we want to keep the ease of throwing on a dress going through fall, not every frock we've been wearing this summer is going to make the cut. So, if you're still itching to buy a few new pieces before temperatures start to drop, you've got to be strategic: Focus on ones you can easily wear solo now, but can layer over a T-shirt or turtleneck in a couple of months. Certain styles — think wrap dresses, slips, and pinafores — actually have year-round styling potential. What it all comes down to is finding the right combination.