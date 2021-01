These Sex-Toy Shops Are Already Buzzing With Valentine’s Day Deals

Between a rose’s fleeting beauty and a diamond’s eternal life , a sex toy might just be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift compromise — especially when it’s on sale. And if you’re toy-curious — teetering back and forth on the “Do I need a vibrator?” tightrope — then let’s just say that there is no time like the present. Currently, reader-favorite pleasure-purveyors like Ella Paradis Lovehoney , and Dame Products are docking prices on tons of bestsellers — all in the name of love.