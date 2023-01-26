9 Nail Polishes For A Romantic Valentine’s Mani Moment

Valentine’s Day isn’t just a holiday where everything from chocolates to kitschy kitchen goods gets bit by the love bug. Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the best holidays for truly next-level nail art — and is it just us, or is extra good this year?
That said, if you’re not in the mood to spend time and money at the salon, we’ve got you covered with plenty of ways to channel V-day spirit right at your fingertips. From whimsical heart-adorned top coats to classic romantic hues of ballet pink and crimson, we’ve got nine reasons to love your mani ahead.
