We Tried 5 Different Bikini Care Products — & This Is What Worked

4 of 5

"I gave up my extensive pubic hair grooming routine about a year ago, but I do like to maintain what I've got going on when I find the time or when the occasion strikes. This portable hair remover is appealing to me because it makes it easy to groom on the go, like a beach weekend vacation when I only want to bring a small carry-on. Pop it open and you get a tiny water mister (for shaving when you're truly on the go), a bar of soap (it softens the skin and makes the hair easier to shave), and two razors (one to remove the hair and the other as a replacement head). It's cute and discreet, but it would work better if you give yourself a short trim ahead of time, but nonetheless, it gets the job done. Bottom line: It's cool for traveling, but it's better at removing random hairs or touching up your bikini line than it is delivering a full, smooth shave." —Sam Sasso, Beauty Writer