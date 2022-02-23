All The Mood-Boosting Home Trends You Need Are At Urban Outfitters

As someone who dabbles in the occasional depressive episode, I prioritize my environment — specifically my living space. Having a "cute" room seems like a casual hobby, but according to one Very Well Mind article, investing in your space can add a sense of control to your life and improve overall mood. So, we'll never judge you for buying that adorable desk organizer, or you know, raiding Urban Outfitters' collection of revitalizing furniture, bedding, and decor the next time you’re in need of some endorphins.
Listen, we're not saying a retro rattan dresser will bring world peace, we're just here to spotlight a few refreshing home trends worth shopping at UO, one of URBN's most well-known lifestyle and fashion retailers to date. Much like its brand brethren — Anthropologie, Free People, Nuuly, etc. — Urban Outfitters is a beast when it comes to affordable fashion, but it's also an aesthetic oasis of (ready-to-ship!) '70s-inspired furniture, diversified bedding assortments, artsy home decor, and more. And, it is our honor to walk you through five mood-boosting home trends that the retailer does best — all of which are perfect for revamping your space and chipping away at those pesky bouts of winter blues.
The Trend: Curves & Swerves
When the pandemic forced the masses indoors, many faced the harsh reality that their living space was, dare we say, drab. We scoped out a few Instagram paint trends, noticed a heightened demand for attractive air conditioners, and most of all — everyone and their mother wanted oblong home decor. From the staple wavy mirror to the occasional squiggly candles, and most-wanted funky rugs, people relied on zany home finds to spice up their quarantine lives.
You could say that Urban Outfitters successfully rode the squiggle wave, and continues to do so with its elegant floor mirrors, colorful tufted rugs, and unconventional coffee tables. If you're looking to give your room an energy boost and some picture-perfect details, then any of these show-stoppers will do the trick.
The Trend: Rattan Again (And Again, And Again)
Gen-Z has mastered the art of bringing iconic moments of the past into the present — Y2K fashion continues to flood Instagram feeds, we're witnessing a scandalous new take on the '90s suit skirt, and — although it’s a pretty timeless staple in the interior design realm — '70s retro rattan is all the rage. The warm undertones of the wood and intricate handwoven designs not only appeal to the eye, but also know how to make a rigid rented apartment feel like a home.
Urban Outfitters' home section is absolutely riddled with rattan furniture, planters, decor, and lighting — plus, the retailer's wicker weaves are apparently top notch. One of 384 reviewers of the 4.7 out of 5-star rated Magical Thinking Woven Wall Mirror, Alicialove27, confirmed her order was, "good quality and looks just like the photos." As for the Marcella Floor lamp, reviewer MsRose loves how it, "...provides the perfect boho accent to [her] living room," and, "provides a lot of light." The on-site rave reviews are bountiful and, from what we gather, Urban Outfitters has some quality rattan offerings that know how to uplift a space.
The Trend: Mycelium Madness
Blame it on the rise of goblincore or the enchanting glow of a toadstool-shaped table lamp, but fungus appears to be permanently among us. We clocked the home trend back in 2020 and watched it spread its spores throughout the fashion industry in 2021. So, now is still as good a time as ever to shroom up your room via some nifty UO product picks. You'll most often spot mushroom design in lighting — the Ansel Table Lamp, for example, emits a lovely ambient glow thanks to its translucent glass construction and ’shroomy silhouette. We also love the versatility of fungus desig — mushroom glassware invites elegance into the room while throw pillows and printed blankets contribute fun, campy touches for all to enjoy.
The Trend: Check Please!
Checkered print will never go out of style. Similar to how cheetah print has achieved “neutral” status in fashion, we’d say the same goes for grids of all kinds in interior design. Throwing some graphic elements into a living space — all be it a black and white shaggy rug, a trippy color-blocked art print, graph paper-inspired duvet cover sets, or even this so random but oh-so necessary swan throw pillow — can implement some lovely maximalist accents without going overboard. For some reason those stark contrasts, regardless of color, makes a room feel ten times cooler. All geometry buffs can check (!) out UO’s very own checkerboard trend report page and shop an impressive amount of diversified square design to your hearts’ content.
The Trend: Give Me A (Star) Sign
When in doubt, look to the stars for the best home decor guidance. Astrology currently runs the world and it’s never a bad thing to wear your sun sign with pride or drizzle elements of your entire chart around your apartment. Whether it’s in the form of jewelry dishes, LED signs, photo clip stands, or some cute drinking glasses, we love a home doused with its owner’s unique personality traits. And, lucky for us, Urban Outfitters’ zodiac edit has enough options to satisfy any and all star signs — yes, even the pickiest, most particular of Virgos.
