Urban Outfitters’ Cyber Monday Deals Is A Treasure Chest Filled With Quirky Items

The pastime of hunkering down on the couch after days of feasting on hearty Thanksgiving leftovers is sadly gone, and we're back to reality. We've had the turkey, the stuffing, and now we want all the Cyber Monday deals. Since tomorrow is the start of the online shopping frenzy, you've probably started nailing down your list of places to shop. However, you don't have to wait until tomorrow: Urban Outfitters' Cyber Monday sale has already begun, and the retailer is offering 25% off your entire purchase.
Since Urban doesn't offer deals on specific items, we've rounded up the picks that deserve your attention. This year, find all the adorable stocking stuffers, quirky tech items (like a vintage turntable, one-of-a-kind home decor), kitchen units, and the most trendy attire at Urban Outfitters. It's time to get out your card, my friend, and start shopping for you and your giftees.
Our Fave Urban Outfitters Stocking Stuffers
You know the drill. Right after Thanksgiving, it's time to start shopping for the rest of the holidays. And what better time to get a bang for your buck than Cyber Monday deals? Is your loved one team oat milk or almond milk? Are you team no milk? Find all the unique stocking stuffers they'll remember from Urban Outfitters.
Cozy Gifts
Cozy season is in full swing, so bring on all the blankets, comfy loungewear, and stuffed animals to hug. Might I direct you toward this amazing selection of baking candles(!?), too? Fresh bread, baked pears, and golden milk tea? I can already smell it, and I love it.
Home Decor & All Things Festive
Thank you for the turkey. but Thanksgiving is over, and 'tis the season to be jolly. Bring out the Christmas trees and get ready for intricately designed Hannukah menorahs. While you're at it, don't forget to check out these one-of-a-kind home decor and festive items.
Quirky Tech Gifts & Gadgets
Are you a vintage gal, or do you have a friend that lives for retro knickknacks? Gift them — or yourself — one of these playful tech gifts or gadgets that's attractive to use and look at.
