If you're one of those astrology junkies not content to simply read your weekly horoscope, well, you've landed in the right place. It must have been in the stars. Today on Moda Operandi, Greek designer Urania Gazelli launched an exclusive trunk show of zodiac-themed clutches, priced from $1,175 to $1,565 and available for pre-order now (or, you know, when that lottery windfall finally comes in).
Covering everything from Aries 'round to Pisces, the collection includes 12 plexiglass-box clutches for each sign, plus two circular styles that feature 'em all. Whether you're a headstrong Taurus or you're on the cusp and can't commit to only one sign, Urania Gazelli has you covered with the offerings ahead — if you've got the funds to spare. Now, about this week's moon in Gemini...