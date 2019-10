If you're one of those astrology junkies not content to simply read your weekly horoscope , well, you've landed in the right place. It must have been in the stars. Today on Moda Operandi , Greek designer Urania Gazelli launched an exclusive trunk show of zodiac-themed clutches, priced from $1,175 to $1,565 and available for pre-order now (or, you know, when that lottery windfall finally comes in).