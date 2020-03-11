7 Eye Rollers To Help Put Puffiness & Dark Circles To Bed

Whether it's due to lack of sleep or one too many sugary cocktails, our eyes are always quick to show signs of fatigue in the form of puffiness and bags. Despite our best efforts with daily creams and serums, sometimes we need some extra help when it comes to treating the skin around our eyes — and that's when we venture into the wonderful world of rollers.
In addition to just plain feeling amazing (which is reason enough to try one), eye rollers can help boost circulation, massage tired muscles around the area, and yes, reduce the appearance of puffiness with continued use. While they won't be a magic cure for fine lines and wrinkles, it never hurts to give the skin around your eyes some love to help maintain a well-rested, youthful appearance.
With that in mind, here are seven rollers we're currently eyeing, from a $15 brush hybrid to a $150 Madonna-approved model.
