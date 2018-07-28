I Hate Eye Cream, But This Eye Serum Changes Everything

I'd bet that everyone will appreciate how quickly this serum soaks in, but some might be turned off by the tingle. I love it because it's like a wake up call in the morning and it's a nice reminder that the product is doing its job. What's more, it also serves as a great primer for my concealer, so you can skip the powder and live your best dewy life. Ultimately, if you're tired of looking like you binged a certain ABC show all night, know that there is eye product out there that turned this skeptic into a believer.